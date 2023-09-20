NC23: Sai Pallavi Joins Cast Of Naga Chaitanya's Next

Home

NC23: Sai Pallavi And Naga Chaitanya To Share Screen Again After Love Story

Naga Chaitanya’s forthcoming project with director Chandoo Mondeti has been tentatively titled NC23. The film is presently in the pre-production stage.

Sai Pallavi to share screen with Naga Chaitanya. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sai Pallavi proves the saying, ‘Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication’. The stunner is one of the busiest actresses in the South. Adding to the list of her professional commitments, Sai Pallavi has recently joined the cast of Naga Chaitanya’s next. Named NC 23 for now, the much-awaited project will be directed by Chandoo Mondeti who is known for his work in Premam, and the Karthikeya franchise. Sai Pallavi will be sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya for the second time. These two previously collaborated for the 2021 Telugu film Love Story.

Sai Pallavi Joins The Cast Of NC23

Producers of NC23, the Geetha Arts banner made the exciting announcement through their official X (previously known as Twitter) account. Sharing a string of photographs featuring Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, and Allu Arvind, the production house captioned the post, “The beautiful and talented @Sai_Pallavi92 joins the voyage of #NC23. Pre-production in full swing. Shoot begins soon. Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni @chandoomondeti #BunnyVas @GeethaArts @KarthikTheeda @bhanu_pratapa.”

This untitled venture will be financed by Bunny Vas on a massive scale, while Allu Arvind is on board the team as the presenter. Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander is likely to render the songs and background score for the movie. The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is expected to go on the floors by next month.

The film marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti after Premam and Savyasachi. The makers have commenced preparation for NC23. It is reported that the actor and director duo even visited the K Matchilesam village of Srikakulam and met the fishermen of the region. The visit was an attempt to learn more about the land, culture, and lifestyle of the place. If the reports are to be believed, Naga Chaitanya will be seen as a young man belonging to a fishermen’s community from a small town in Andhra Pradesh in his next.

While Sai Pallavi last graced the big screens in 2022 with the Tamil entertainer Gargi, Naga Chaitanya was seen in Venkat Prabhu’s Custody. He was seen essaying the role of a police officer in the film. The actress also received a lot of praise for her courtroom drama.

