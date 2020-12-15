Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is summoned again by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to appear before it on Wednesday in connection with a drug-related case. According to a report in Mid-day, Arjun has been asked to appear before the anti-drug agency on December 16. i.e., Tomorrow. During NCB’s raid, the officials had seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets from his residence. Notably, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter. NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours later on the same day. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: Phones of Rhea, Deepika, Sara, Shraddha Among 85 Gadgets Sent For Data Extraction by NCB

Earlier in a statement, Arjun Rampal had denied his connection with drugs. He had told SpotBoye, "I have nothing to do with drugs, now even the NCB is satisfied. I have submitted a valid prescription of the tablets found at my residence. The officers are really doing a good job. They are asking about those who are linked to the cases being investigated. It's wrong to malign someone's image and I am cooperating with the agency."

Meanwhile, the NCB has also arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Arjun Rampal, in the case. Further investigation in the drug-related cases is underway.

The NCB has sent 85 gadgets belonging to B-Town celebs to the Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. According to sources, the mobile phones sent for data extraction belong to Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and their alleged associates.