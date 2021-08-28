The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at controversy’s favourite child and former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli‘s residence in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday evening. The action followed the arrest of the actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency the day before. The raid was underway at Kohli’s house while the NCB official said without divulging any details. Now, the agency has arrested the actor from his house.Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and Other Tollywood Actors Summoned By ED In Drugs Case

Meanwhile, Gaurav Dixit was arrested after the investigative agency recovered 'MD' and 'Charas' from his residence. According to ANI, the actor has now been sent to NCB custody till 30th August in a drug case.

On the other hand, this is not the first time Armaan Kohli has come under the scanner. In 2018, Armaan was arrested by the Excise department for holding alcohol bottles at home, more than the permitted number. The Excise department possessed 41 bottles of scotch whiskey as against the law of only 12 bottles. The actor's Juhu residence was reportedly raided by the Mumbai Excise department.

He was also booked by the police for physical assault on his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. Later, Neeru dropped the case against the actor.

Armaan Kohli is known for his films like Jaani Dushman and Salman Khan starter ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’. He was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman.