Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: A man was arrested from Mumbai who had a connection with Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda, who has been booked by the CBI in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, according to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). "Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested one Abdul Basit Parihar from Bandra, Mumbai. He had a connection with Samuel Miranda. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on instructions of Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty's brother)," the NCB said.

Another man named Zaid Vilatra was arrested from Mumbai in connection with the case. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

According to IndiaToday, on March 17, Showik Chakraborty shared Zaid Vilatra's contact number with Samuel Miranda and asked him to pay Zaid Rs 10,000 for 5g of drugs. Samuel Miranda then contacted Zaid for the first time. Before Samuel contacted Zaid, the drug peddler talked to Basit Parihar on a phone call. As per the NCB investigations, Samuel had collected drugs for Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty in March 2020.

The agency had registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

ED is also interrogating Miranda. The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by KK Singh, the late actor’s father, against actor Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Meanwhile, Varun Mathur, a friend and business partner of the late actor in a firm, called for questioning by ED today in Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajeet Chakraborty reached DRDO Guest House, where the CBI team investigating the case, is staying. Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani also reached there.