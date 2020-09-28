Actor Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were interrogated in connection with the drug nexus case in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Now, according to TOI report, the NCB has stated that all the four actors claimed that ‘hash is not a drug’ and have reportedly put themselves into a trouble by giving similar statements. The report also suggests that Sara, Deepika, Rakul and Shraddha are aware that they have been cornered by giving similar statement. The agency will be summoning all the four actors again and even stated that the NCB has gathered a lot of other evidence that has not been released yet. Also Read - CBI On Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: We Are Conducting Professional Investigation, No Aspect is Ruled Out

The report also states that NCB has not yet given a clean chit to any of the four actors who were interrogated last week.

Meanwhile, Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sushant's personal staff Dipesh Sawant, and 16 other people have been arrested by the NCB in connection with the case. The NCB has registered a caee on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it found some alleged chats of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda discussing drugs.

The NCB has also recorded the statement of Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, fashion designer Simone Khambatta, Deepika’s former manager Karishma Prakash and several others in connection with the case.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra flat. Besides the NCB, the CBI and the ED are also probing the death of the actor.

With inputs from IANS!