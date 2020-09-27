NCB DRUG PROBE: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director-General, Ashok Jain on Saturday spoke to media post the interrogation in Mumbai. He confirmed the media that the agency is not probing the alleged drug party video posted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar last year, adding that their focus is on the drug-related investigation surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The video was posted on July 28, 2019, by Karan that shows several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vickey Kaushal present at the party that took place at his residence. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp Chats With Jaya Saha Reveal Her Seeking CDM Oil, Admits Partying With Sushant Singh Rajput

Later Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanded an investigation on the matter of celebrities' involvement in the consumption of drugs. Last week he had tweeted that NCB may summon KJo. Taking to Twitter, Sirsa wrote: "Sources suggest that the NCB will soon summon Karan Johar also. Karan Johar will be questioned about the drug party video that surfaced in 2019."

On Saturday during a press address, asked if NCB plans to summon Johar over the alleged 'drug party' video that has surfaced, Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB South-Western Region Deputy Director-General told the media: "No, there is no connection of that said video with this case." There were speculations in the media that Johar might be summoned by the NCB on the matter. However, Jain confirmed that no fresh summons have been sent to any other film personality in the case.

Watch the video here:

On Saturday Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan were grilled by the NCB. Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive of Johar’s production house Dharma Productions has been arrested by the NCB on Saturday.

Ashok Jain further said, till date 18 to 19 persons have been arrested in connection as part of the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.