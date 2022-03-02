Aryan Khan Drugs Case: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was silent on the “new findings” in the Aryan Khan drug case, has now dismissed the report as speculation. It was learnt through sources that the team did not find any evidence to prove that Aryan Khan has links with international drug syndicate. ANI approached several NCB officials and SIT chief & NCB DDG (operation) Sanjay Singh told that it is highly premature to conclude anything as the investigation is still underway. He was quoted saying, “Highly premature to say that there’s no evidence against Aryan Khan. Probe still in progress; recorded multiple statements. Have not reached any conclusion yet.”Also Read - Aryan Khan Was Never in Possession of Drugs, Was No Need to Check His Chats, Says NCB

“As far as media reports on non-availability of evidence against Aryan Khan are concerned, these are not true and just speculation. Investigation is not yet completed and it is premature to say anything at this stage,” said Mr Singh. Also Read - Explained: What Is The Case Against Nawab Mallik That Led To His Arrest

Highly premature to say that there’s no evidence against Aryan Khan. Probe still in progress; recorded multiple statements. Have not reached any conclusion yet: SIT chief & NCB DDG (operation) Sanjay Singh on reports of no evidence against Aryan Khan in Cordelia cruise ship drug pic.twitter.com/oCiixvLu5c — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022



An NCB team headed by then Mumbai Zone head, Sameer Wankhede, had conducted a raid at a drug party on the intervening night of October 2 and 3. Aryan Khan and few others were detained by the team on charges of consuming drugs. Also Read - Reports: Aryan Khan Is All Set To Make His Bollywood Debut As A Writer, Details Inside - Watch

Khan was placed under arrest by the NCB team on October 3. After interrogation, he was remanded to judicial custody. His first bail was dismissed by the trial court. Later, Khan through his counsel, approached Bombay High Court which granted him bail on October 28. Due to legal procedures, he was freed from the jail on October 30.

So far, the NCB has arrested 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals. The NCB’s SIT will file a charge sheet in the matter and is currently seeking legal opinion.