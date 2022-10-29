NCB Files 200-Page Chargesheet Against Bharti Singh: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya are once again under the radar of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to the drugs case. The couple who was earlier arrested in 2020 when NCB seized cannabis from their house now have a 200-page chargesheet filed against them. According to earlier reports 86.5 grams of cannabis was recovered from the raid. As per an ANI report Bharti and Haarsg had admitted to consumption of cannabis (ganja). The Magistrate court granted them bail on a bond of Rs. 15,000 each. The couple were booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

NCB INITIATES PROBE AGAINST BHARTI SINGH-HAARSH LIMBACHIYA

The NCB conducted the investigation with regard to alleged drug use in the entertainment industry. Bharti and Haarsh even joked about their arrest post their bail in their funny videos. Bharti and Haarsh post funny videos also featuring of their son, nicknamed Golla on their YouTube channel.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in December 2017 and have worked in many comedy shows.

