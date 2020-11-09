The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) ON Tuesday arrested well-known producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed in the drug abuse case. Shabana has been sent to judicial custody by the magistrate court today. At present, she has been taken for a medical examination. She has applied for bail and the hearing has to take place on it. The NCB team raided the residence of Nadiadwala on Sunday and seized drugs worth around Rs 3.59 lakh. The producer’s name cropped up during the interrogation of various peddlers. On Saturday, the agency conducted raids across western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and seized 717.1 grams of marijuana, 74.1 grams of charas, and 95.1 grams of MD from the peddlers. Also Read - Arjun Rampal Drugs Case Updates, November 09: Actor's Phone And Other Gadgets Seized, Summoned For Nov 11

Meanwhile, Firoz has reached the NCB office on Monday after the officials summoned him on Sunday. While speaking to Spotboye, Firoz said, “The truth will be out. Pray for me, bhai.” However, Nadiadwala did not make any remark on the allegations of the procurement of drugs leveled against his wife Shabana Also Read - Producer Firoz Nadiadwala Finally Opens on House Raid And Wife Shabana Saeed’s Arrest in Drugs Case



The NCB stated that the arrest of Shabana Saeed was a follow-up action, based on the interrogation of Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan, a drug peddler in the western suburbs of the city. “During the house search,10 grams of marijuana that had been procured from the accused Sultan were recovered”, an official says.

“Saeed was issued a notice under section 67 of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and after recording her statement, she was placed under arrest on Sunday,” said a senior NCB officer.

Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala is known for his works in Welcome, Welcome Back, Phir Hera Pheri, Aan: Men At Work, Awara Paagal Deewana, Ghar Ho To Aisa to name a few.