Bollywood drug case: Actor Deepika Padukone, who was interrogated yesterday for 5.5 hours at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, cried three times during questioning as per the sources inside the agency. The NCB officials are working on finding more drug peddlers after questioning Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The Deputy Director-General of NCB said no new summons has been issued on Saturday.

The sources in the NCB office told IndiaToday that Deepika Padukone broke down thrice during questioning. However, NCB officials told her not to play the 'emotional card', and tell the truth. It is being said that she has accepted that the drug chats with her manager Karishma Prakash from a WhatsApp group where DP is the admin. The actor uses the words like 'maal', 'hash', 'weed' in her chat. However, she has denied consuming or supplying drugs to anyone else.

Deepika Padukone was questioned at the Evelyn Guest House in Mumbai's Colaba, where the Narcotics Control Bureau's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has set up a base. Apart from Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also questioned yesterday but separately at the NCB's Ballard Estate office.

The names of Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were found in WhatsApp chats on the phone of Jaya Saha, who was Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager and a top executive of talent firm Kwan. Jaya Saha has also been questioned by the drug probe agency.

The reports on various platforms reveal the NCB has seized Deepika Padukone’s mobile phone for more clues. Her manager Karishma Prakash’s phone has also been taken into possession by the officials. The agency has also seized the mobile phones of Jaya Saha, Rakul Preet and Simon Khambata.