The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy General, Mutha Ashok Jain, addressed the media on Saturday evening after questioning top Bollywood actors, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. The officials placed facts in front of the media but did not divulge details of the interrogation conducted in connection with the drug case in Sushant Singh Rajput. The officials revealed that the review of the interrogations will be produced before the court on Sunday. Also Read - Phones of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh Seized by NCB

He also said that no further summons have been issued for Deepika, Shraddha, Sara, and Karishma Prakash and also refused to comment on their future actions with regards to the Bollywood actors. He also shared that it has recovered substantial evidence until now. Jain further added that about 18 people have been arrested in this case and have also been interrogated. NCB will review statements recorded until now and then decide the course of action. Also Read - NCB Interrogation in Drug Case: Sources Say Deepika Padukone Broke Down Thrice During Questioning

NCB officials also clarified that the ongoing probe into Bollywood drug nexus has no connection to Shrimani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s complaint about the alleged drug party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar in 2019. Also Read - NCB Director General: Viral Video From Karan Johar's Party Has no Link With Drug Case

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone along with her manager Karishma Prakash was questioned by the anti-narcotics agency for nearly six hours. The actor has allegedly accepted to the WhatsApp drug chats. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have denied consuming drugs.

With Prasad’s arrest, the total netted by the NCB in the drugs case has touched 20 till Sunday. The names include Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Zaid Vilatra, Abdul Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim, Anuj Keswani, Ankush Arneja, Karamjeet Singh Anand, Sanket Patel, Sandeep Gupta, Aftab Ansari, Dwyane Fernandes, Suryadeep Malhotra, Chris Costa, Rahil Vishram and lastly Kshitij Prasad.