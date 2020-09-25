Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had last week filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against Bollywood biggies seen in a drugged state in an old video shared by Karan Johar, claimed that the NCB may summon filmmaker Karan Johar soon. The video recorded Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Mira Rajput, Shakun Batra and others at the gathering. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Admits Drug Chats With Karishma Prakash, Shraddha Kapoor Denies Consuming Narcotics

After the video was uploaded by Karan Johar, MLA Sirsa accused the celebrities of taking drugs. He tweeted, “#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09”. Sirsa alleged that drugs were used by those who attended the party. Also Read - SSR Death Case Live Updates: Deepika Confesses Drug Chats, Shraddha And Sara Deny Consuming Drugs

According to a report in CNN News 18, the NCB took cognisance of Sirsa’s complaint and had even sent the viral video for testing – to gauge its authenticity. Also Read - SSR Case: NCB Arrests Kshitij Ravi Prasad After Hours of Interrogation

Meanwhile, two employees of Dharma productions are reportedly now under the scanner. The NCB conducted a raid at Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s place today morning and found marijuana and other drugs was recovered from his residence and he has been taken to the NCB office for further questioning. The second employee is Dharma Production’s Assistant Director Anubhav Chopra who is reportedly being grilled by the NCB today.

Apart from Karan Johar, Sirsa has also filed a complaint against Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and other stars who were present at the party.