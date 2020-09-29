The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is opposing the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, and others at the Bombay High Court as the hearing for the same is underway. Now, as per the ANI, ASG Anil Singh of NCB cleared the air and said the drug nexus case is not related to Sushant Singh Rajput and pointed out that he may have been one of the consumer but the entire transaction and deal is not restricted to him. Also Read - Actress Yuko Takeuchi Found Dead: After Four Celebrity Suicides, Japan Urges People to Talk About Mental Health

He further says, “All throughout arguments, applicants state that this is connected to #SushantSinghRajput death case but this investigation has nothing to do with it.”

He further points out that the people they have arrested under the NDPS act are a part of a drug syndicate and that they all interlinked. He said, “I want to point out that this a drug syndicate and that they are all interlinked. All persons arrested till now, are connected with each other and it is a syndicate. There were regular links & purchasing.”

On Monday, NCB told the Bombay High Court that Rhea Chakraborty had brought drugs for and concealed Sushant’s drug habit. Hence, Section 27A of the NDPS Act providing punishment for financing drug trafficking and harbouring offenders was applicable against her. In two affidavits submitted to the court, the NCB called Rhea and Showik ‘active members of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.

The NCB affidavits also state that drugs allegedly linked to Rhea were ‘not meant for personal consumption’. They further added, “Electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats, records were retrieved from the mobile, laptop and hard-disk and it indicated payment made for the drugs. Thus, there is ample evidence to show that the present applicant Rhea has not only regularly dealt (with) but has also financed illicit trafficking of drugs.”