As Narcotics Control Bureau investigates the drug abuse angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the anti-narcotics agency has now prepared a list of celebrities from Bollywood who allegedly has links to cartel named by Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. As per the Republic TV report, the NCB SIT team has prepared a list of 20-25 top Bollywood celebrities who were related to the drug cartel. The names have been given by Showik and Rhea during their interrogation. Sources have said that the electronic devices and phone data also establishes Bollywood connection of the drug cartel. The dossier has been prepared by the NCB SIT team and summons will be issued to celebrities in the next 10 days. Rhea has also given names of the Bollywood parties where drugs were consumed. Further, she was questioned about her involvement and the role of other celebrities in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Rhea has admitted to procuring and selling of hard drugs and consuming hard drugs. She has also fled a police case against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh where she has claimed that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein 'he has unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka' and 'abetment of suicide'.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Manshinde spoke about the FIR filed by the actress and said, "The Illegal And Fabricated Prescription and administering scheduled drugs without following the law. This fact has come to light now. The bogus prescription was received within the jurisdiction of Bandra Police Station. Hence the FIR. CBI will investigate if the doctor is criminally culpable or otherwise. There's no negligence alleged but criminal culpability of forging a prescription. The drugs administered are prohibited psychotropic substances as contained in the NDPS Act, which is not the subject matter of the CBI case already pending investigations. The Bandra FIR has been transferred to CBI as per the order of the Supreme Court."