Bollywood drug scandal: There is a massive development in the drug case that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has picked up filmmaker Karan Johar's close friend and Dharma Productions' Executive Producer & Director Kshitij Ravi Prasad after drugs were found at his place during the raid. The Republic report suggests, Kshitij bought huge amounts of drugs regularly. When the NCB officials visited his home to raid they found marijuana and small amounts of weed. They have seized and Kshitij was seen being escorted by NCB officials from his residence. There are videos and pics of him going to NCB's Ballad Pier Office.

The NCB officials have explained that Kshitij Ravi Prasad has not been detained or arrested. As he was summoned today, he accompanied the NCB officials after the raid. Kshitij may be taken into custody after his interrogation as marijuana and other drugs were seized from his place.

Dharma Productions is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar. Kshitij Prasad who is employed by the production house was asked to join the probe by 11 am today.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash have reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s office on Friday morning, where the authorities are questioning people linked to the drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Deepika Padukone’s name has also come up in the case and will be questioned on Saturday.