Drugs Raid in Mumbai: After summoning Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, the NCB official has given a statement to the press outside Chunky Pandey's home. The officer mentioned that people, who are summoned, are not culprits. Sometimes, they are called for enquiries, questionings, and examinations. "It's just an investigation. Everyone is not a culprit, some are witnesses too. We are just calling people to the bureau for questioning", the NCB official said to the press while leaving Ananya Panday's house.

It has been learnt from sources that some phones, laptop and electronic devices have been seized from Ananya's residence. The NCB will be questioning Ananya on the basis of the WhatsApp chat. It is also reported that in one of the Aryan's chats, a debutant actor's name was cropped.

Meanwhile, simultaneously NCB officials landed at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat today to complete some documentation work. Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following arrest in a case of seizure of drugs.

A special court here on October 20 denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that ‘on the face of it’, he was indulging in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis”. His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

Aryan Khan subsequently moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court’s order.

The HC on October 20 said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.