Dharma Production’s Executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug abuse case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on Saturday, is being produced before a magistrate on Sunday, September 27. NCB has sought his custody for nine days till October 5. Also Read - NCB Director General: Viral Video From Karan Johar's Party Has no Link With Drug Case

NCB sources have stated that Kshitij’s name came up during interrogation by some alleged drug-peddlers. Kshitij Ravi Prasad was summoned by the NCB but the officials got the information of him procuring drugs, so a team of NCB raided Kshitij’s house and seized drugs, a small quantity of weed. Also Read - SSR Case: NCB Arrests Kshitij Ravi Prasad After Hours of Interrogation

The reports in Times Now had earlier claimed that Rakul Preet Singh had revealed in her interrogation that Kshitij’s role was to procure drugs regularly. In fact, she also took four names and alleged that Kshitij used to supply drugs to these four high profile celebrities along with several other celebs in the industry. Also Read - Karan Johar Issues an Official Statement Regarding Last Year’s Viral Video, Slams Media

The NCB submitted an application before the magistrate court, saying that during the house search done on Friday, they recovered ‘one roll joint believed to be remains of smoked ganja.’ NCB has claimed that Prasad’s role was revealed during the interrogation of a drug peddler Sanket Patel who has claimed that he had delivered Ganja (Weed) to Prasad at his residence on the instructions of Karamjeet Singh, who is a drug distributor with a local network that caters to the Bollywood fraternity.

NCB’s application seeking Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s custody

The application submitted by the NCB seeking Kshitij’s custody reads as, “He (Patel) further stated that he delivered Ganja around 12 times to Prasad from May 2020 to July 2020. Further, Prasad made a payment of Rs 3,500 each time after taking the delivery of 50 grams of Ganja. From the above it is clear that Prasad purchased Hashish/Ganja from Arneja, further Arneja used to purchase drugs from accused Anuj Keshwani. Hence Prasad is part of the conspiracy for drug procurement with Arneja and his co-accused. Prasad was connected with Keshwani and Keshwani was linked with Kaizan Ibrahim, who was further linked with accused Dipesh Sawant and Sawant was linked with Showik, Rhea, Rajput. Patel supplied Ganja/Weed to Arneja and the said contraband was purchased by him from accused Singh. On the instruction of accused Singh, accused Patel purchased Charas/Weed and further delivered it to Prasad. Samuel Miranda (Former house manager of Rajput) and Prasad have taken delivery of Ganja from Singh and his associate.”