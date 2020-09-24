Bollywood drug scandal: In the massive development in the drug angle, sources have told news agency ANI that Dharma Production’s executive producer and Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been summoned by the NCB for interrogation. The tweet by ANI reads as, “Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons Kshitij Raviprasad of Dharma Productions, asking him to appear before them tomorrow, in a drug case related to #SushantSinghRajput death matter.” Also Read - NCB Raids Dharma Productions' Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s Place, Found Drugs

Dharma Productions is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar. Kshitij Prasad who is employed by the production house, has been asked to join the probe by 11 am on Friday. According to sources, Kshitiz is in Delhi now and his house was also searched. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh And Karishma Prakash at NCB Office: Here’s The List of Questions Agency May Ask

Kshitij Ravi Prasad will reach tomorrow on the same day as Deepika Padukone. She will also be questioned by the agency.

Meanwhile, Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi are presently at the NCB office. Rakul Preet Singh was also summoned today, September 24, but she didn’t come mentioning that she didn’t receive any summon. Now, she will be going tomorrow at the NCB office. “She has acknowledged the summons and updated her latest address also.” the NCB has said.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are summoned on Saturday. The NCB has confirmed that Bollywood actors’ name have emerged in the questioning of the Rhea Chakraborty case.

Also, the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty will be heard today by the Bombay High Court today. The hearing was supposed to take place yesterday i.e. September 23, but due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the court declared a holiday. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed yesterday: “Chief Justice has declared a holiday today for Bombay High Court and today’s board will be taken up tomorrow, ie September 24”.