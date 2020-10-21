The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff, drug peddlers, Dharma Productions’ Kshitij Prasad and South African national Agisialos Demetriades in the drug scandal, is tracing an actor whose name has emerged during the interrogation of Demetriades. The drug peddling scam started after Sushant’s death when the CBI officials took over the case. It was reported that the late actor used to consume weed/marijuana and other drugs. SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and people related to the late actor were summoned and interrogated which led them in trouble. Also Read - SSR Case: Dipesh Sawant Moves HC to Accuse NCB of Illegal Detention, Seeks Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

At present, Rhea is out on bail and Showik is still in the custody along with Agisialos Demetriades (who is Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella’s brother). Agisialos was arrested with one strip of Alprazolam containing 15 tablets and 0.8 gm of hashish. During his interrogation, filmmaker Sahil Kohli’s name cropped up and he too was quizzed. Also Read - Drug Nexus Case: Court Extends Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik Chaktraborty’s Custody Till November 3

The actor who is mentioned above is a secret as the NCB officials have not revealed the identity of the actor yet, but according to NCB sources, the actor was summoned by the agency. As per India Today, the NCB is conducting a search at a residence in Mumbai. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay HC Asks 'Why No Action Against Media Trial' To I&B Ministry

The NCB has chanced upon several names from Bollywood such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Kshitij among others.

Meanwhile, SSR’s staff has moved to the Bombay High Court and filed a petition against NCB before being produced in a local court. He alleged that his fundamental rights have been violated as the NCB officials failed to produce him before the metropolitan magistrate court within 24 hours. He has also demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and appropriate action against the officials of the agency.