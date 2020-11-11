The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades after the officials found out some quantity of medical substance at their residence during a raid on Monday. It was reported that Arjun and Gabriella has been summoned for November 11. But now, as the latest report in News18, Arjun Rampal has been summoned by NCB on Nov 12 and his girlfriend Gabriella will be interrogated today. Also Read - Arjun Rampal Drugs Case Update: NCB Recovers Medicinal Substance From Actor’s Residence Falling Under NDPS Act

The NCB officials on Monday had detained Rampal's driver for hours for interrogation. After the raid conducted, the officials confiscated laptops and a few mobile phones of Arjun.

Officials recovered a medicinal substance from the actor's residence, which according to them is a controlled substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Times Of India, quoted NCB official Sameer Wankhede saying in a statement, "Reports about nothing was recovered is not true, we conducted searches and found medicines that fall under the NDPS act. We have summoned Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella to the NCB on November 11 and November 12."

The development came right after the federal anti-narcotics agency summoned Bollywood producer Firoz A Nadiadwala and arrested his wife Shabana Saeed in the same case. She has now been granted bail.

Earlier last month, Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun’s partner Gabriella Demetriades, was arrested in the case of procuring and selling anti-narcotics substances. Drugs were recovered from his room.

The NCB launched an investigation into the consumption and possession of drugs by celebrities in Bollywood after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which various chats were recovered related to drug consumption, procurement in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.