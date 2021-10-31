Mumbai: The vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) met the zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Sameer Wankhede on Saturday and was handover an application by him. After their meeting, NCSC vice-chairman Arun Halder said he thinks Sameer Wankhede is “from a scheduled caste”.Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Mohit Kamboj Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case Against Nawab Malik

“After listing to his complaint, I think he is from a scheduled caste. He has denied allegations of any religious conversion,” Arun Halder said. Also Read - 'Fight is Against Fraud Not Religion': Nawab Malik Stands by His Statement on NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Meanwhile on Sunday, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik refused to budge from his claim that Sameer Wankhede was a Muslim by a birth and alleged that he had produced a bogus SC certificate to bag a government job. Also Read - Special 26: Nawab Malik Shares Explosive Letter Against Sameer Wankhede | Deets Inside

Nawab Malik said he was not fighting a battle of caste or religion, but highlighting how a government job was obtained on a “bogus” caste certificate.

For the past several days, Nawab Malik has been targeting Sameer Wankhede, who had led a raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai earlier this month during which drugs were allegedly recovered.

The minister has repeatedly claimed that the entire operation on the cruise ship on October 2, during which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was held among others, was “fake”.

Sameer Wankhede had earlier refuted the minister’s allegations against him.

On Sunday, Malik claimed that even though the Wankhedes were Muslims, they started “changing their identity from 2015” after Sameer Wankhede came to limelight when he stopped some Bollywood celebrities at the Mumbai airport.

“On their social media accounts, Dawood Wankhede (the NCB official’s father) became DK Wankhede and later Dyandev. Yasmeen Wankhede (the NCB official’s sister) became Jasmine and she divorced her husband, who is a Muslim and is now settled in Europe,” the NCP leader claimed.

He also objected to Arun Halder’s statement that Wankhedes never converted.

“Halder may be a BJP leader, but he is appointed to a constitutional post. He should verify all facts of what information he has been given, prepare his report and submit it to Parliament, instead of coming before the media and commenting that Wankhede did not convert. A person who is not from a Scheduled Caste cannot claim benefits,” he said.

“Sameer Wankhede never converted because he is a Muslim by birth. His father had converted and both children are born Muslims. I am not fighting a battle of caste and religion, but I am highlighting how a government job was obtained on bogus caste certificate,” Malik said.