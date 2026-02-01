Home

Neelam Kothari breaks silence on affair rumours with Govinda in the 90s: ‘Yeh sach…

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, news of link-ups and affairs is nothing new. However, there are some pairings that not only dominated the blockbuster films, but they were also all over the gossip columns, and even today, they continue to take over the headlines. One such similar situation happened with two of the most celebrated faces of the 90s, Govinda and Neelam Kothari. Finally, after many years, Neelam has addressed these rumours, offering clarity on a chapter that once fueled tabloid headlines.

Govinda once admitted his feelings

For the unversed, Govinda had once openly acknowledged his fondness for Neelam in earlier interviews. Speaking to Stardust, he said, “We had so many films together. We met so often, and the more I got to know her, the more I liked her. She was the kind of woman any man would have lost his heart to. I lost mine.”

Being Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pair in the late 80s and early 90s, the duo appeared together in numerous films. Their collaborations included popular titles such as Love 86, Ilzaam (1986), Khudgarz and Sindoor (1987), along with several 1989 releases like Farz Ki Jung, Billoo Badshah, Taaqatwar, and Gharana.

Neelam shuts down affair rumours

Addressing the speculation around their affairs in 90s, Neelam dismissed the claims entirely. She said, “O teri, who said this? Govinda ji bahut hi acche insaan hain, magar yeh jo sawaal hai, yeh sach nahi hai (Govinda is a good human being, but this is not true). He is a wonderful human being, and we have done several hit films. But this is not true. Sorry, sorry, but this isn’t true at all. There’s nothing between us.”

Neelam Kothari on the media

Reflecting on how media culture operated in the 90s, Neelam explained that link-up stories were almost inevitable for successful pairs. She added, “I think link-ups were part of the whole game. There was no one to clarify. They just printed whatever they felt like, and to be honest, I feel like in those days we were scared of the press. Because it was the power of the pen, and it was just part of it. If you did more than 2–3 films together, it was just understood that… you two must be together.”

