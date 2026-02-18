Neena Gupta admits marrying Vivek Mehra out of ‘compulsion’, says, ‘I don’t understand love…’

Home

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, where it’s the picture-perfect lives and dreamy realtionships of celebrities that come to the forefront, there is a lot more that doesn’t make it to the spotlight. One such similar story unfolded of Neena Gupta. Known for her honesty and unconventional life choices, Gupta recently opened up about her decision to marry chartered accountant Vivek Mehra, revealing that societal pressures played a significant role in shaping that choice. She further revealed the struggles of being a single mother and society judgement.

During a recent conversation, Gupta was asked whether she married for love. Laughing lightly, she said, “This is a very difficult question.” She further added, “I don’t understand love. I only understand the love I have for my child. I don’t understand anything else.”

Marriage Out Of “Compulsion”

When further asked about her decision to marry Mehra, the actor admitted she “did it out of compulsion, needed him a lot”. Speaking about the judgment she faced, she elaborated, “Whenever I used to go somewhere, people looked at me a certain way. But the moment you get married, everything gets sorted. It is a very sad thing to say,” she said.

Life As A Single Mother In The Public Eye

Gupta raised her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, largely on her own following her relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. At a time when single parenthood was rarely discussed openly in India, the actor often spoke about feeling judged and socially isolated.

However, despite the challenges, she built a strong identity both personally and professionally.

Her Life Before Marriage

Long before marriage, Gupta had already established herself as a formidable performer across film and television. From projects like Trikal (1985) to popular television shows such as Khandaan (1985), she became known for taking on unconventional roles that resonated with her real-life fearless personality.

Her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, further detailed the emotional and professional struggles she endured while raising a child as a single parent under constant public attention.

What Is Neena Gupta Working On Now?

Speaking of her work, she lately appeared in Vadh 2. At a stage when many actors find themselves sidelined, Gupta remains firmly in the spotlight.

