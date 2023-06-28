Home

Lust Stories 2 Actress Neena Gupta Opens up on Her First Liplock With Dilip Dhawan on National TV

Lust Stories 2 Actress Neena Gupta recently opened up on her first kissing scene with Dilip Dhawan on national television.

Neena Gupta Opens up on Her First On-Screen Liplock: Neena Gupta has redefined feminism and representation of women in cinema with her experimental choices and acting prowess. The actress made a grand comeback with Badhaai Ho and Panchayat. Neena had done some unconventional television serials ahead of the times and was hailed for her roles in Mirza Ghalib, Bharat Ek Khoj, Saans, Siski and Rishtey. The veteran is once again back in action as she plays a progressive grandmother in Lust Stories 2. The upcoming anthology film is making headlines for Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s hot kissing scene. In one of the promotional interviews, Neena opened up about her intense kiss with late actor Dilip Dhawan in the TV show Dillagi.

NEENA GUPTA RECALLS HER FIRST ON-SCREEN KISS WITH DILIP DHAWAN

The Lust Stories 2 actress revealed that she was uncomfortable while performing the first ever liplock on national television. Neena, in an interaction with Instant Bollywood said, “As an actor you have to do all kinds of scenes, sometimes you have to step in mud, sometimes you have to stand in the sun for several hours. Many years ago, I did a serial with Dilip Dhawan. It had the first-ever lip-to-lip kissing scene on Indian TV. I couldn’t sleep all night.” She further added, “It wasn’t like he was a friend, we were acquaintances. He was good-looking, but that doesn’t really matter in these situations, because physically and mentally, I wasn’t ready. I was so tense, but I convinced myself to go through with it.”

The actress concluded by saying, “It’s like some people can’t do comedy, some people can’t cry on camera. I drilled it into my head, and I did it. As soon as it ended, I rinsed my mouth with Dettol. It was so difficult for me to kiss somebody who I don’t know.”

