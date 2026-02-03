Home

Neena Gupta never wanted Masaba to be a heroine; she said Your face is like…

Masaba Gupta may be known today as one of India’s top fashion designers and a confident screen presence, but there was a time when she dreamt of being a traditional Bollywood heroine. And it was her mother, actor Neena Gupta, who gave her a reality check that changed the course of her life.

In a recent chat with ANI, Neena spoke candidly about Masaba’s early interest in acting. She revealed that as a young girl, Masaba wanted to step into films just like many around her. But Neena, known for her honest and practical approach, did not sugarcoat her advice.

Here’s what Neena Gupta said to Masaba Gupta

“It was not her decision. It just happened. Circumstances were like that,” Neena said, explaining how Masaba was influenced by people around her who were keen on Bollywood. But Neena told her daughter something very direct.

“I told her, look, your face is like this, your body is like this. You won’t get the heroine of a Hindi film because you don’t look like that. It’s a fact. You don’t look like the heroine of a Hindi film of that time,” she said.

Neena Gupta did not stop Masaba Gupta from acting

Neena did not stop Masaba from exploring acting, but she guided her in a different direction. She encouraged her to train as an actor and think beyond the typical heroine roles. That advice stayed with Masaba.

Years later, Masaba made her acting debut with Netflix’s Masaba Masaba, where she played a fictional version of herself. The show also featured Neena as her on-screen mother, mirroring their real-life bond.

Neena recalled being deeply moved after watching her daughter perform. “I cried when I saw her work. She is such a good actor. She’s very natural. I was shocked. She was like a pro,” she shared.

Masaba Gupta’s journey

Masaba had already built a strong name in fashion before stepping in front of the camera. Her acting journey continued with a segment in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology Modern Love: Mumbai. Last year, she also appeared in a dance number in Kesari Chapter 2, surprising many with her screen confidence.

What began as a teenage dream slowly turned into a career she approached on her own terms, without fitting into Bollywood’s old ideas of how a heroine should look.

Upcoming projects of Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta

While Masaba balances fashion and selective acting work, Neena Gupta continues to stay busy with strong roles. She will next be seen with Sanjay Mishra in the crime thriller Vadh 2, which releases in theatres on February 6.

Sometimes, a difficult truth at the right time can open unexpected doors. For Masaba, that moment came from her mother — and it helped her find her own space, both in fashion and on screen.

