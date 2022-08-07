Neena Gupta on Her Bond With Vivian Richards: Actor Neena Gupta is vocal about her life and the choices she makes. Although she has moved on from her previous relationships, she claimed in a recent interview that she doesn’t necessarily dislike her ex-boyfriends. Additionally, she implied that she was related to cricketer Vivian Richards, with whom she had her daughter Masaba Gupta, and said that she has no hard feelings for him.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill And Kusha Kapila Strike Poses Together, Shehnaazians Say 'Girls With Same Energy' - See Pics

In the 1980s, Neena Gupta was dating former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. After Vivian, who was married at the time, declined to leave his wife for her. Neena later received Masaba Gupta, who she reared as a single mother. Neena later married Vivek Mehra in a private ceremony in 2008.

Neena Gupta Holds NO Grudge Against Vivian Richards

I believe once you love somebody, how can you hate? You cannot live, you cannot be together. I don't hate my ex-boyfriends. I don't hate my ex-husband. Why should I hate?" Agar koi mereko itna bura lagta hai toh main bachcha use paida karungi kyun? Mai pagal hun kya? (If I hate someone why would I have a child? am I crazy)," she continued.

Masaba’s Relationship With Her Father Vivian Richards

Masaba occasionally posts images of them together on social media where they may be seen having fun. Masaba claimed that despite her parents’ separation, Neena never attempted to sabotage their relationship. She said, “She (Neena Gupta) never tried to poison our relationship. I am an adult now and I have discovered my own relationship with my father is great. She lets me make my own decisions, she lets me make my own judgment and lets me decide what role this person will play in my life.”

