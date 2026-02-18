Home

Neena Gupta reveals Subhash Ghai asked her to wear padded bra in Choli Ke Peeche: I was very angry...

Actress Neena Gupta has opened up about the making of “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” song from the 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak, revealing that director Subhash Ghai had placed a specific condition before she agreed to shoot for it.

The hit song “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” from the 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak became hugely popular and remains a fan favourite even today. Alongside Madhuri Dixit, actress Neena Gupta also appeared in the song, captivating audiences with her performance. Recently, Neena Gupta made a candid revelation about the song during a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra. She recalled what she described as an “insulting” request from the film’s director, Subhash Ghai, which left her upset. According to Neena, during the shoot, she was asked to wear a padded bra to meet the visual brief. She claimed that the director instructed the costume designer standing next to her to “make her look fuller.” The comment angered her at the time. “I was very angry and thought, ‘How could he say that? How disgusting,’” she shared.

However, Neena Gupta added that with time, her perspective on the incident has changed. Reflecting on it now, she said, “I think he was just doing his job. He had a specific image in mind for the character in the song and communicated it clearly. He didn’t stare at me, but I was new at the time. Today, I see it differently. It bothered me for a while, but the song turned out so beautifully that I eventually forgot about it.”

The 1993 crime action thriller Khalnayak featured Sanjay Dutt in the titular role. Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar, and Jackie Shroff appeared in key supporting roles.

The film follows two police officers, Ram and Ganga, as they attempt to capture the escaped criminal Ballu. Upon its release, the movie received positive reviews from critics and went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of 1993.

The film’s soundtrack was also a massive success, featuring popular tracks such as “Khalnayak Hoon Main,” “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai,” and “Paalki Pe Ho Ke.” Among them, “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” became especially iconic. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, and composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal. Decades later, the track continues to be loved and played by audiences.

