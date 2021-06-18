Mumbai: Bollywood’s veteran actor Neena Gupta has been making headlines with her autobiography, Sach Kahoon Toh: Meri Aatmkatha. She has made many revelations about her life and of them is very shocking that says about casting couch. Neena Gupta recalled an incident when a producer asked her to spend the night with him. In her book, she wrote that her blood froze after she heard the words coming out of the producer’s mouth. Also Read - Neena Gupta Recalls She Was Called 'Behenji', 'Shameless' in Same Breath, Her Traditional-Modern Ideology 'Confused' People

Neena Gupta opens up about her casting couch experience

Neena Gupta mentioned in her autobiography that she got a call from a South film industry's producer to meet him. She completed her performance at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, and decided to pay the producer a visit as the hotel where he was staying was nearby. When the producer called Neena Gupta up to his room, she knew something was not right. She wrote in her book, "My basic instinct told me to not go upstairs. That I should ask him to come down to the lobby instead."

An excerpt from the book reads, "'So, what's my role, sir?' I asked him finally when he paused to catch his breath. 'The heroine's friend,' he said. When he explained it to me, it seemed like a very small part. 'Ok … I have to go now, sir' I said, 'My friends are waiting for me.'….'Go? Where? he asked. He seemed genuinely shocked. Aren't you going to spend the night here?' Suddenly, I felt like someone had just poured a bucket of ice water on my head. Khoon sookh gaya".

Neena also mentioned that the producer pushed her bag in her arms and told her that she wasn’t being forced to do anything, following which she ran out of the room.

In one of the chapters, Neena Gupta mentioned the time when she was filming the 1993 film Khal Nayak’s popular dance track. She was made to wear a Gujarati tribal outfit for the song. When she was presented before the director Subhash Ghai, he disapproved of it and yelled, “Kuch Bharo”. Neena continued that as per her opinion, he was referring to her choli, mentioning that it needed to be filled. The actress opened that she felt embarrassed at that point in time and didn’t shoot the same day. Neena Gupta said it was too personal to comment on it.