Home

Entertainment

Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan And Anu Ranjan Set Major Friendship Goals on Their ‘Girls Night Out’ – See Pic

Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan And Anu Ranjan Set Major Friendship Goals on Their ‘Girls Night Out’ – See Pic

Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and Anu Ranjan are setting major friendship goals with their 'girls night out'. - See Pic

Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan And Anu Ranjan Set Major Friendship Goals on Their 'Girls Night Out' - See Pic

Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan And Anu Ranjan Party Hard: Neena Gupta has redefined elegance and grace in both her professional and personal life. Apart from being an actress-director, the veteran is also known for her honest and unabashed approach towards relationships. Neena has often been upfront and straightforward in owning up her much-publicized relationship with former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards. The veteran actress has once again shot to fame with Panchayat series, Badhaai Ho, Goodbye, Uunchai, Vadh, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Lust Stories 2. She recently went on her girls night out with pals – Soni Razdan and Anju Ranjan.

Trending Now

SOMI RAZDAN DROPS PIC FROM HER ‘NIGHT OUT’ WITH NEENA GUPTA AND ANU RANJAN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

You may like to read

SONI RAZDAN SHARES PICTURE FROM ‘GIRLS NIGHT OUT’

Soni took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Nights out After lights out Is what it’s all about With my girls @neena_gupta @anuranjan1010 life wouldn’t be as ‘life-ly’ without you ♥️☺️♥️.” Soni donned a pink suit while she smiled as she was sitting beside Neena and Anju at the restaurant table. Neena looked glamorous in a hot brown dress with plunging neckline paired with a white shrug. Anju was seen wearing a black outfit. Anju Ranjan commented, “one for each.” While Rochelle Rao wrote, “Love this! You ladies are goals.”

Soni is known for her works in popular Hindi films like ‘Raazi, War,’ ‘Saaransh,’ ‘Nazar,’ and ‘Daddy.’ She is married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and the couple has two daughters – Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. Alia was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Gal Gadot starrer Hollywood action-thriller Heart of Stone. Soni will next be seen in Ishan Khatter-Mrunal Thakur starrer Pippa.

Neena will next feature in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, a spiritual sequel to Life…In A Metro. Metro In Dino stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh in crucial roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES