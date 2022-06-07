It’s impossible to comprehend how terrible and emotionally traumatic sexual assault may be. It takes a lot of courage to open up about it, and it’s no surprise that calling out the abuser takes much more fortitude. Over the years, Bollywood celebrities have come out in public and shared their experiences of being sexually abused at some point in their lives, exemplifying that it can happen to anyone, at any time, and in any place, and emphasizing the importance of raising awareness about the issue.Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar Starrer Fails To Pass Monday Test; Earns Approx. Rs. 5 Crores

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika stated in an interview during the promotion of her film Padmaavat that she and her family were going down the street after eating at a restaurant when she was 14 or 15 years old. She was strolling with her mother behind her, while her sister and father walked ahead. And then there was a man who brushed past her. The actress revealed that she turned around, followed that person, caught him by the collar in the middle of the street, slapped him, and walked away, despite the fact that she could have ignored it and claimed it didn’t happen. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut On Dhaakad's Box Office Failure: 'I See A Lot Of Curated Negativity But 2022 Is A Year Of Blockbuster'

2. Akshay Kumar

Not only girls but boys, too, are subjected to sexual harassment and molestation, according to Akshay Kumar. “When I was six, I was on my way to a neighbour’s house when the lift man touched my butt,” Akshay remarked during a conference on women’s safety, recalling an event from his childhood. I was quite agitated and informed my father. He made a police report. The liftman turned out to be a history-sheeter, according to the inquiry.

3. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut remarked on Lock Upp after hearing Munawar Faruqui’s terrible experience of sexual assault as a child: “This occurred to me as well; a little guy from our town used to touch me inappropriately when I was very young, and I had no idea what was going on. He was perhaps three to four years my senior. I believe he was exploring his sexuality. He used to ask us to strip down to our clothes and check us. We were both rather young at the time.”

4. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who is known for taking a voice on important issues, disclosed that she was molested when she was 13 years old during a roundtable discussion with journalist Rajeev Masand. The actress revealed that she and her pals had gone to the cinema and that a man approached her from behind and simply held her breasts. She started shaking and shivering, despite the fact that she didn’t have breasts at the time, and she had no idea what was going on. The actress continued, “I simply sat there and finished watching the movie because for the longest time I felt like I had done something wrong.”

5. Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta speaks about being abused as a young child in an excerpt from her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. She revealed that the doctor began by inspecting her eye infection before moving down to examine other regions that were unrelated to her eye. Even though she was terrified, the actress said that she chose not to tell her mother for fear of being blamed.

6. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin has spoken out about being sexually abused when she was nine years old. She did, however, suggest how her narrative should inspire people to open up about their own experiences. In an interview with NDTV, Kalki Koechlin disclosed that she, too, was a victim of sexual assault as a youngster. The actress, however, refused to say anything more about the incident, saying, “For me, it’s not a one-day headline; it’s a reality I’ve lived with for a long time.”