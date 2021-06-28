Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Neena Gupta recently visited legendary lyricist Gulzar’s house in Mumbai to gift her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. Keeping the Covid-19 precautions in mind, Neena Gupta refrained from getting too close to him for a handshake or hug. She just took her mask off for a few seconds and said “Padh ke batana kaisi lagi”. Neena shared the video from the meeting and mentioned in her post “so happy and nervous ki unhen kaisi lagegi (sic)”. Also Read - 'Kuch Bharo'! When Neena Gupta Was Asked To Wear 'Heavily Padded Bra' By Subhash Ghai For 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'

Neena had worn a floral blue co-ord shorts set with white sneakers and sunglasses, which, prompted netizens to comment on her attire. Several users trolled her for wearing shorts while visiting Gulzar. One of the comments were: “Age ke hisab se chalo madam”. Another wrote: “Saree pehen ke jana chahye tha kyunki Gulzar sahib hai”. While a few took a dig at ‘western culture’. Also Read - Neena Gupta Shares Casting Couch Experience, When Producer Asked ‘Aren't You Going to Spend Night Here’

Several celebrities loved Neena Gupta’s gesture of personally gifting the book to Gulzar. Anil Kapoor wrote: “Fab Neena… looking forward to reading your book ❤️😍” Also Read - Neena Gupta Recalls She Was Called 'Behenji', 'Shameless' in Same Breath, Her Traditional-Modern Ideology 'Confused' People

In her recent interview with portal ETimes, Neena Gupta was asked about the trolls, to which she replied like a boss. The diva gave a befitting reply: “I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It’s plain rubbish. What’s the definition of ‘trolling’? Doesn’t it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I’ve received. Should I really even bother about just 2 or 4 people?” When asked if she would like to say anything to her critics, Gupta said, “Why? Why should I give any importance to 2 to 4 people when they comprise of just a scanty percent which is in contrast to those who’ve loved me for this?”

Watch Neena Gupta’s video here:

In her book Sach Kahoon Toh: Meri Aatmkatha, Neena Gupta has made several shocking revelations about her life and of them is about the casting couch. She recalled an incident when a producer asked her to spend the night with him. In her book, she wrote that her blood froze after she heard the words coming out of the producer’s mouth. Read here.