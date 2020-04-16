All celebs have been spending their quarantine time with their family and have been doing productive things like baking, cooking, cleaning and much more. Not only this, we recently saw how Anushka Sharma had turned into a barber for hubby Virat Kohli as they shared a photo in which Anushka was seen giving a haircut to Virat. Also Read - Neena Gupta on Being Removed From Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Never Came, Production Assistant Told me About Decision

After Anushka's post had gone viral on social media and was being loved by fans, now it is actress Neena Gupta who has turned into a hairstylist for hubby Vivek Mehra. Neena Gupta shared a photo on her official Instagram account in which she is seen giving a haircut to her husband. In the photo, we see her smiling as she gives a nice haircut to her husband who is sitting and holding a towel.

Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Neena wrote, "Return favour free mein kuch nahin milta." Neena is currently at her home in the mountains and keeps sharing adorable photos as well as videos from the place amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.

Neena Gupta is one of the most popular actors who is best known for her work in television and Bollywood films. She was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series Panchayat and has worked in movies like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, The Last Color, Panga, among many others. She will be next seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 83.