Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the need to become ‘vocal for their local’, veteran actor Neena Gupta come out with a new video promoting it to the maxim. The Badhaai Ho actor, who is currently in Mukteshwar, took to Instagram to share the video where she talked products are made in India. Neena ji promoted Indian brands of consumer goods such as shampoos, body washes, body cream and face washes. She even said to use it efficiently without wasting resources. Also Read - 'Women Don't Have Gas?' Neena Gupta Asks Why Women Are Expected to Be Perfect | WATCH

Neena Gupta asked her followers to forget their favorite brands of tea, handwash, tea and use things available at home especially the ones made in India. In the video, she said, “Mere waala bhool jaao. Mere waala shampoo. Mere waala handwash, cream, chai ki patti. Bhool jaao. Main jahaan hoon na Mukteshwar mein, yahaan sab kuch milta hai. Lekin woh mera waala nahi milta na, jo mujhe Bombay mein aadat thi. Mein Shampoo or cream mein paani daal ke chala rahi hoon and kaafi acha lagra hai. Aap bhi aisa kijiye. Bhool jaiyen aapka wala”. Also Read - Neena Gupta Turns Hairstylist For Hubby Vivek Mehra, See Viral Photo

Neena Gupta also mentioned that when her luxurious products will get over, she cam switch to old school cream Charmis. “Aise bachat karke ek seema mein rehke jeena, ab hum seekh gaye hain. Aisi koi mushkil baat nahi hai. Agar khatam bhi hojaiga toh Charmis use karlenge. It’s a new experience. Jeevan badal raha hai.”, added Neena ji. Also Read - Neena Gupta on Being Removed From Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Never Came, Production Assistant Told me About Decision

Watch Neena Gupta’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on May 14, 2020 at 8:14am PDT

A few days ago, Neena ji shared a video where she was heard saying: “Local. Maine yeh local pichhle 15-20 din se shuru kiya hai. Yahan Mukteshwar mein ek gaon mein ladies hain jinke paas iss waqt waise bhi koi kaam nahi hai kyunki tourists nahi hain. Maine unse yeh sweater banwaye hain (I have started buying local goods over the past 15-20 days. There is this village here in Mukteshwar, where there are ladies who have no jobs because there are no tourists. I asked them to make me a sweater). I can understand iss waqt, iss saal, koi tourist season nahi hone wala hai, isliye yahaan kisi ki kamayi nahi hone wali hai. (I understand, this year there will be no tourist season, so they will have no income).”

“Toh isliye maine abhi apne husband ke liye ek sweater de diya hai unhe bunne ke liye. Aur handmade ki baat hi kuch aur hoti hai (So, I have ordered a sweater for my husband. There is something special about handmade things). So, let’s be local,” she added.