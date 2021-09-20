Chennai: Depressed over low marks in NEET exam, three students in last week committed suicide. Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar, on Monday took to social media to reach out to the students distressed by the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the mandatory entrance test for medical admission.Also Read - NEET Scam: Gang's Mastermind 'PK' On The Run With His Family

Surya shared a 1.54 minute video in Tamil and recalled his own "shameful low marks in exams" as he made an emotional appeal to students to not end their lives. "I can tell as one among you that marks and exams alone don't make life. There are many things to achieve. Be bold and confident. Many of us who love you and understand you are here. All of us can win big in life. Let there be no fear," he spoke.

"This pain and fear would vanish in a short time. Ending life is a lifetime punishment you give to your parents and those who love you," he said.



The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate, 2021, was held on Sunday, September 12.

It has been reported at least 17 medical aspirants, including a few Class 12 top scorers, have died by suicide over the last few years, largely after failing to crack the highly competitive exam or in fear of failure.