Neeti Mohan’s baby name revealed: Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya got blessed with a baby boy on June 2 this year. Now, in a beautiful post, the popular playback singer revealed the name of her baby boy and also gave a glimpse of the newborn in a series of beautiful pictures. In a picture shared by Neeti Mohan on Instagram, she could be seen holding the baby boy as her husband lent a hand of support. The two of them could be seen gazing lovingly at the baby and making a perfect family moment. We can’t stop staring at the photos as the munchkin looks so adorable. Also Read - Neeti Mohan And Nihaar Pandya's 'Son Rises', Couple Blessed With Baby Boy on Wednesday

In the caption of her post, Neeti Mohan revealed that they have named their baby ‘Aryaveer’. The singer wrote that Aryaveer has chosen us as his parents and he multiplies the happiness. “Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn’t have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful ❤@nihaarpandya”. Also Read - Shreya Ghoshal Reveals Her Baby's Name in a Beautiful Instagram Post, Dia Mirza-Neha Kakkar Comment

Neeti Mohan’s beautiful Instagram post received many loving comments from the celebs. In her beautiful wish, actor Mouni Roy, Tahira Kashyap and other celebs sent hearts. Mukti Mohan wrote: “Awie my Aryaveer ❤️ aur uske mummy papa you are the most adorable parents to our Aryaveer ❤️ can’t wait to spoil you and go on various adventures in this life! Maasi loves you 🐣 my chippy!!” Mukti Mohan, who turned Maasi, wrote: “Awie you both are the most adorable parents to our Aryaveer ❤️ can’t wait to spoil him and go on various adventures! Golu Maasi loves you 🐣 my chippy!!❤️”. Also Read - Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Name Their Son Trishaan, Here's What it Means

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Neeti revealed the news of becoming a parent on Instagram. Our family, @nihaarpandya & me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in 😊 We are overjoyed and Thank every one for the love and wishes ❤️

It was in February this year that the couple had announced the news of their pregnancy on social media by sharing some happy pictures in which Neeti could be seen flaunting her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nihaar Pandya (@nihaarpandya)

We too wish the best to the family!