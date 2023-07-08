Home

Neetu Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Ranbir, Riddhima In Italy; Misses ‘Loves’ Alia Bhatt And Raha

Neetu Kapor dropped a photo from her birthday celebrations. The actor confessed to missing daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and granddaughter Raha Kapoor on the occasion.

Neetu Kapoor was dressed in a vibrant red dress for the occasion. (Credits: Instagram)

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her birthday in Italy. Sharing a picture from her birthday celebrations, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor expressed her excitement on the occasion. The snap posted by Neetu Kapoor featured her children Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima was accompanied by her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara Sahni. Ranbir Kapoor’s wife and actor Alia Bhatt stayed back in India due to her work commitments. Neetu Kapoor penned a note saying that she missed her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and granddaughter Raha Kapoor during the celebrations.

Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday Celebrations

Neetu Kapoor shared a photo on Instagram from her birthday celebrations. The picture shows the veteran actor sitting on a chair dressed in a vibrant red outfit and black heels. Behind her was Ranbir Kapoor hugging his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Samara Sahni donned a white dress and stood next to her father Bharat Sahni in the picture. For the occasion, Ranbir Kapoor opted for a semi-formal look. The Bhrahmastra star was seen in a white tee, which he layered with a grey blazer. Ranbir completed his outfit with trousers and sneakers.

Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Beautiful cherished day, missed @aliaabhatt #raha (my loves) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii”.

Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Love youuuuuuuuu (red heart emojis).”

“Happy Birthday have a wonderful day! Loads of love,” wished Soni Razdan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Wishes Pour In For Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday

From daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt to Bharat Sahni all took a moment and sent in her wishes to Neetu Kapoor on her special day. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared the same family photo and wrote, “Happy Bday Ma. We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt and my baby Raha) #portofino.”

Kareena Kapoor commented, “Surprise best best with rainbow and red heart emojis.”

Saba Pataudi also chimed in with her wishes. “Happy Birthday Neetu Aunty,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Bharat Sahni shared some glimpses of Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations on his Instagram Stories “Happy happy birthday mom. Love you so much @neetu54,” he wrote.



Bharat Sahni dropped a video where the family was seen dining outdoors.

Alia Bhatt also left no stone unturned and had a special post for her mother-in-law. She wrote, “Happy Birthday queen, you make everything wonderful!!! Love you oh so much!”

Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Next Projects

Neetu Kapoor has Letters to Mr Khanna in the pipeline with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles and is all set to release on December 1. Alia Bhatt will feature in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Heart of Stone, and Jee Le Zaraa.

