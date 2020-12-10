Actor Neetu Kapoor has confirmed she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor was shooting for her next Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh when she contracted the virus. She has now shared an update about the same on Instagram. “Earlier this week I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance,” read the actor’s statement. Also Read - Four Volunteers Develop Facial Paralysis Symptoms After Taking Pfizer Vaccine Shots | Details Here

Neetu Kapoor is currently in self-quarantine. Read her post: Also Read - Coronavirus: Canada Health Regulator Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine



The shooting for the Raj Mehra directorial has been halted. Neetu Kapoor had been shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Kiara Advani. As these three stars were among close contacts of Neetu, Anil Kapoor had put all rumours to an end by confirming that he has tested negative for coronavirus. Varun and Maniesh have confirmed that they tested positive for COVID.

Other members of the cast including Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli have tested negative. Anil and Prajakta have already returned to Mumbai.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks Neetu Kapoor’s comeback to movies after a gap of seven years. She was last seen on the big screen in Besharam.

We wish for her speedy recovery.