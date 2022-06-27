Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are embarking on the most beautiful chapter of their lives as they announce their pregnancy today on social media. Alia gave a glimpse of her sonography where she is lying on the hospital bed and Ranbir, on her side, looked at the monitor. As soon as the news broke out, paparazzi queued outside Neetu Kapoor’s vanity van to capture her first reaction. One of the shutterbugs congratulated Neetu, to which she said ‘for what?’ then pap told her ‘daadi banne waale ho’.Also Read - Video: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Pregnant 2 Months After Marriage, Fans Go Crazy After Hearing the Good News

Neetu Kapoor expressed her gratitude and furthermore, she also said, “Thank you”, while letting out the same expression. When a pap told her, ‘Junior Kapoor on the way’, she laughed it out and said, ‘sabko pata chal gaya kya’. Paps also informed Neetu Kapoor that Alia had posted the announcement herself. Neetu’s video from the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors goes viral. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Pregnancy Announcement Confirmed by Nani Soni Razdan And Bua Riddhima - Check Happy Messages

Neetu Kapoor’s epic reaction here is unmissable:

Neetu Kapoor was not aware of the fact that Alia Bhatt has already posted about her pregnancy. She was taken aback when paps congratulated her on the sets. Watch the reaction of the veteran actor here. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Announces Pregnancy, Posts Picture From Hospital

On June 27, mother-to-be Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share the big news ‘Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️’. Where fans have been guessing whether it is a promotional stunt or a stint from their film/advertisement, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan who is soon to become Nani, confirmed the news.

How much excited are you for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor?