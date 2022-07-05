Dance Deewane Juniors judges Nora Fatehi, Neetu Kapoor, and Marzi Pestonji have a gala time whenever they shoot together on the sets. The trio bonds quite well and keeps posting pictures and small videos of their cute moments together. Days after Alia Bhatt announced she’s expecting a baby with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor discussed pregnancy pains with her colleagues Marzi and Nora on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. A selfie video was shared by Nora Fatehi where she was dressed in a sexy pink saree and looked hot. Her co-judge Marzi Pestonji said, “So we are busy discussing pregnancy things and in between Nora is busy looking at herself”. To this Nora replied, “I am not pregnant” and Marzi said, “Oh…..Thanks for letting the world know”. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor chuckles.Also Read - RRR Producer Shobu Objects to Resul Pookutty 'Gay Love Story' Remark: 'Even if it Was...'

Watch the cute video that has now gone viral:



On Monday, Nora Fatehi was spotted on the sets of the children’s dance reality show in a hot blush pink saree with a sexy halter neck blouse. The actress once again proved that she is a boss lady as she aces the style game in desi attire. Also Read - Darlings Teaser: Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah Are Mysterious Duo in This Dark Comedy - Watch Video

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has been the talk of the town ever since she announced her pregnancy a week ago. But do you know that a Reddit user confirmed the actress’ pregnancy in April itself- the same month she got married? Yes, you read that right! A woman by the name ‘newbee_forfun’ disclosed Alia’s pregnancy news. The user had written, “Apparently, Miss Bhatt is pregnant. Source is an assistant who is a friend/makeup artist.”

