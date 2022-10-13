Neetu Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth Wish For Alia Bhatt And Riddhima Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor, who is quite active on Instagram keep treating her fans and followers with adorable posts. The actor recently shared a heartfelt post on her handle which she dedicated to her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She wished Alia and Riddhima on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Neetu was earlier spotted with Ranbir and Alia on a day out where the trio was clicked by the paps. The actor’s sweet wish was hailed by her relatives and followers who praised both Alia and Riddhima.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 LIVE UPDATES From Bollywood: Fabulous Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey And Neelam Kothari in Ethnic Attire - See Pics

CHECK OUT NEETU KAPOOR’S INSTAGRAM POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Women Break Fast, Perform Rituals As Moon Sighted in Delhi, Faridabad, Noida

Sharing a picture from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, Neetu captioned her post as, “Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth ❤️❤️ @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt #myjaans.” In the photo both Alia and Riddhima are sitting beside each other as they pose for a family picture. Karisma Kapoor commented, “💛💛💛.” While Riddhima also dropped, “❤️❤️❤️,” on Neetu’s posts. A fan commented, “Awww alia’s first karva chauth 💜🥺.” Another netizen wrote, “Peace mercy and blessings of almighty GOD on both of you.” Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 Katha, Puja Time, And Puja Vidhi: How to do Karwa Chauth Puja at Home With Proper Rituals?

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Bollywood celebs are in festive mode as they perform the traditional rituals. Alia, who is soon to embrace motherhood tied the knot with Ranbir in April 14, 2022.

For more updates on Karwa Chauth, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.