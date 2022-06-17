Neetu Kapoor Feels Ranbir Has Changed: Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor is a proud and happy mom as she feels her son has changed for better after marriage with his actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Neetu, recently spoke about how married life has changed Ranbir and what it means for both him and Alia. Neetu while promoting her upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo which is based on the backdrop of marital relations opened up on how life changes after marriage and specifically, how life has changed for her family after Ranbir’s wedding.Also Read - Brahmastra: Shocking Star Cast Fees Of Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt's Hefty Salary For The Film Will Leave You Speechless - Watch Video

Neetu Kapoor is a Happy Mom

Neetu in an interview with ETimes said, “I am the happiest, today. She has given him a lot of love and warmth. I feel the change in him. They look good together. I am very happy and feel lucky that Alia has come into our family. So, life has really changed and I am very content. Woh tension hota hai na, shaadi nahin hui, shaadi nahi hui. Ab shaadi ho gayi (There is always that tension that he isn’t married. Now he is).” Also Read - Why Ranbir Kapoor Will Never go Back to Koffee With Karan Couch? Karan Johar Finally Reveals

Neetu also opened up on Ranbir-Alia’s low key wedding and opined, “It set an example for many. You don’t have to do a big wedding. You should do a wedding where you should be happy and family should enjoy. Else, hum doosre logon ko khush karne mein lag jaate hain (We just end up making others happy). We should enjoy.” Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April. The duo dated for five years and then got hitched in a private ceremony with only 40 guests, all of whom were either family members or very close friends.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is Neetu’s comeback film co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is set for a June 24 release. Ranbir and Alia, will be paired together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which releases in September 2022.



