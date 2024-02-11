Home

Neetu Kapoor Reacts to Edited Photo of Rishi Kapoor Holding Raha, Calls It ‘Adorable’

Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020. His son, Ranbir Kapoor, tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April 2022. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were blessed with a beautiful baby girl Raha in 2022. Raha holds a very special place in both the Bhatt and Kapoor family. Recently, a fan shared an edited picture which features Raha alongside her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor. Ever since the picture went online, it has grabbed netizens’ love and has stirred emotions among Raha’s family members, resulting in joyful responses from Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan.

Recently, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram Stories to share a touching fan-created image. The picture portrayed the late Rishi Kapoor tenderly holding a child, with the face of his granddaughter, Raha Kapoor, digitally inserted into it. Moved by this heartfelt tribute, Soni conveyed her appreciation. Soni shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “This is such a great edit it fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you,” accompanied by folded hands and a purple heart emoji.

Further, Soni tagged Alia, Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rdiddhima Kapoor Sahni in her story. Neetu Kapoor later reported Soni Razdan’s story and appreciated the edit, describing it as “too adorable,” accompanied by a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. His and Neetu’s son Ranbir Kapoor married actor Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. Later, in November, the couple welcomed their first child whom they named Raha.

About Raha

In 2023, during Christmas, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt decided to reveal the face of their daughter to the media. The beautiful baby girl was dressed in a white and pink frock with a reindeer on the front and a pair of red shoes. Ranbir held the young one in his arms, with Alia standing beside them. The duo also expressed gratitude towards the media for their well-wishes as Raha made her first appearance in front of the paparazzi.

