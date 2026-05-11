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Neetu Kapoor remembers shivering before every shot while filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo after Rishi Kapoors demise

Neetu Kapoor remembers ‘shivering before every shot’ while filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo after Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Neetu Kapoor shared despite having worked in nearly 70–80 films, she felt emotionally weak and anxious during geting back to films after Rishi Kapoor's demise.

Neetu Kapoor's still from Jug Jug Jeeyo (PC: YouTube)

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently shared how filmmaker Karan Johar helped her return to acting after the death of her husband, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, in 2020. Speaking on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast show All About Her, Neetu recalled the emotionally difficult phase she went through after losing Rishi Kapoor. She revealed that Karan Johar encouraged her to step back into films with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Neetu admitted that she was emotionally fragile during that time and would even shiver before every shot. Remembering Karan’s words, she said, “Karan told me, ‘Neetu ji, I think you should get back and do a film,’ and I said yes.”

Neetu Kapoor admitted that she felt extremely nervous while returning to film sets without her husband by her side. Neetu shared that despite having worked in nearly 70–80 films, she felt emotionally weak and anxious during the shoot. “You have no idea, I was a nervous wreck while doing Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Before every shot, I would shiver. I have done 70-80 films, but my strength wasn’t there. Going alone on a set without my husband. I had nobody. It was absolutely nerve-racking. But I did it, and that helped me”, said Kapoor.

Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who also appeared on the podcast, reflected on the painful phase their family went through after Rishi Kapoor’s death. She shared that both mother and daughter were dealing with grief and could not fully lean on each other for emotional support.

Riddhima revealed, “She could not vent to me because I was also grieving, and I couldn’t vent to her. We used to go into separate rooms to sleep.”

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Neetu said stepping back into work eventually helped her heal. “I went out, I did shows, I judged some shows, and all of that made me stronger. Today, I don’t need fame, I don’t need money. I do films on and off just to make myself happy.”

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Neetu Kapoor took injections almost everyday after Rishi Kapoor’s death

Neetu Kapoor also revealed her doctor would visit her home every day just after the demise of Rishi Kapoor and used to gave her injections so that she could sleep. Recalling that difficult period, she said, “This went on for 10 days. On the 11th or 12th day, I told the doctor, ‘I’m fine now. I think I don’t need this anymore. I can move on.’” Neetu also shared how Karan Johar encouraged her to return to acting during that phase. She recalled, “When I went to my room, I couldn’t sleep. Karan said, ‘Neetu ji, you have to do a film.’”

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with leukemia.

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Talking about the movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, it marked Neetu Kapoor’s return to mainstream cinema after a long gap and also her first film without Rishi Kapoor by her side. Before that, her last major appearance had been in Do Dooni Chaar in 2010, where she shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor. The actress was recently seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside Kapil Sharma. Riddhima marked her Bollywood debut in the movie.

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