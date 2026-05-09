Home

Entertainment

Neetu Kapoor reveals she got into drinking after Rishi Kapoors death: Couldnt sleep without...

Neetu Kapoor reveals she got into drinking after Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘Couldn’t sleep without…’

Neetu Kapoor revealed how her life changed after death of her husband, nd actor Rishi Kapoor. She started drinking every night so that she could sleep.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor (PC: Twitter)

Neetu Kapoor has been one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses and is currently in the news for her film Daadi Ki Shaadi, which released in theatres on May 8. During the film’s promotions, she spoke openly about one of the most difficult phases of her life after the death of Rishi Kapoor. Neetu shared how grief, loneliness, and sleepless nights left her emotionally shattered. Neetu Kapoor began acting at the age of 8 and, by 21, had already worked with some of the biggest stars of her era, including Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Shatrughan Sinha. She also appeared in 11 films alongside Rishi Kapoor. The couple got married in January 1980 at RK Studios in Mumbai. After marriage, Neetu stepped away from films for a long period, something she has often spoken about publicly.

Neetu Kapoor had earlier said that she decided to leave her career, and she wanted a family and was tired of working after completing over 70 films in seven years. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor were married for 40 years and have two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. His death left the film industry and fans heartbroken, but for Neetu, the loss was deeply personal and overwhelming.

Neetu Kapoor went to a therapist

During a podcast with Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu opened up about coping with grief after Rishi Kapoor’s death. She revealed that many close to her advised her to seek therapy, but she struggled to connect with the idea. Neetu said, “You should always talk. I don’t believe in therapists, but I do believe in friends. You should have four or five friends you can talk to openly.” She also shared that she once spoke to a therapist during a difficult phase but later questioned herself, saying, “I was very down. I spoke to the therapist and thought, ‘What am I doing?’”

Neetu Kapoor was addicted to drinking

Neetu Kapoor said that professional help only works when a person is ready to help themselves. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “It’s all useless unless you are strong enough. You have to make your own decisions.” She added that the same applies to habits like smoking or drinking, explaining that no one can force a person to change unless they decide to do it on their own. Recalling a difficult phase after the loss of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu admitted, “I couldn’t sleep without drinking.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor loses cool at paparazzi for surrounding Alia Bhatt, video goes viral

Neetu Kapoor revealed how the death of Rishi Kapoor deeply affected her mental health and sleep. She shared, “When he left, I couldn’t sleep for a month. Or maybe I couldn’t sleep for two to three months. And I got into drinking. I started drinking, and then I couldn’t sleep without it.” Neetu explained that she felt uncomfortable with that phase of her life because she has always been very health-conscious. She said, “Because I’m very health-conscious, I didn’t like that version of myself. I just wanted to numb my mind and go to sleep. I didn’t like myself.” The actress added that she eventually reached out for medical help and told her doctor, “This is happening to me, I need help. I don’t like this, and I’m not like this.”

Neetu Kapoor also took injections almost everyday after Rishi Kapoor’s death

Neetu Kapoor further revealed that her doctor would visit her home every day, give her injections, and stay with her until she fell asleep. Recalling that difficult period, she said, “This went on for 10 days. On the 11th or 12th day, I told the doctor, ‘I’m fine now. I think I don’t need this anymore. I can move on.’” Neetu also shared how Karan Johar encouraged her to return to acting during that phase. She recalled, “When I went to my room, I couldn’t sleep. Karan said, ‘Neetu ji, you have to do a film.’”

Neetu Kapoor made her screen comeback with ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo,’ but admitted it wasn’t easy. She said, “I was so nervous doing ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo.’ I would tremble before every shot. I’ve done 70-80 films, but I didn’t have the courage. But I did it, and it helped me.”

Also Read: ‘Please come back…’ Neetu Kapoor recalls Ranbir Kapoor’s concern while filming Daadi Ki Shaadi during India-Pakistan conflict period

Neetu Kapoor also spoke about how she was judged for returning to work so quickly after Rishi Kapoor’s death. “‘Oh! He’s just gone and she’s jumped into acting,’ people would say,” she recalled. “But they don’t know why I did it,” she added. The actress said she no longer works out of compulsion. “Today, I don’t need to work.” She explained that she acts simply because it brings her joy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.