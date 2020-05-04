Actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise has left everyone in despair. The actor passed away on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia. His wife and actor Neetu Kapoor on Monday penned down an emotional note on Instagram along with an adorable picture with the 67-year-old actor. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Gives Another Tribute to Rishi Kapoor in iForIndia Concert, Recalls The 'Exuberance of Dear Chintu'

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital Foundation in Mumbai. He breathed his last in the same hospital. Taking to social media, Neetu thanked the team of doctors and the medical staff of the hospital. She wrote, “As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude – gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own – they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart..🙏 @rfhospital”. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 4: Alia Bhatt Doesn't Leave Ranbir Kapoor's Side During Rasam Pagri Puja as They Immerse Rishi Kapoor's Ashes in Banganga

Neetu shared two monochromatic pictures of Rishi Kapoor. In the first pic, Rishi is seen smiling for the camera sporting a full beard and in another pic, Rishi and Neetu are smiling at each other. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Last Rites Videos: Actor Ashes Immersed in Banganga Tank With Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima And Alia in Attendance

Have a look: