As actor Neetu Kapoor turned 62 today on July 8. Wishes from the celebrities poured in for the actor. Several Bollywood stars took to social media to extend birthday wishes for the Amar Akbar Anthony actor. Starting from her would-be daughter in law actor Alia Bhatt, she shared a beautiful birthday post for the actor. In an Instagram post, Alia penned a wonderful birthday post for Neetu along with her old pic. The actor who is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor wrote, 'Happy Happy Birthday @neetu54 You have and always will inspire me every single day. Love you too much.'

Check out her post here:



Actor Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram to post a picture of the senior actor and penned a birthday wish along with it. "Happy birthday! Your spirit & positive outlook towards life is special & inspiring. Wishing you lots of peace & happiness on your day," she wrote.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra also wished the star on her birthday by posting a picture of himself with her and writing a birthday wish in the caption. “Happy Birthday @neetu54 stay this wonderful always, one of my most favourite heroines and I love every movie of yours and all your songs and specially the ones with Rishiji are my all time favourites #love,” he wrote.

Diva Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram stories and posted a throwback picture from the early days of Neetu Kapoor in the film industry and wished her aunt on the special ocassion. “Happy birthday Neetu Aunty,” Kareena wrote along with the picture and added heart emojis to make the wish extra special.

Karisma Kapoor too wished her aunt on her birthday by posting a picture from her birthday celebrations on Instagram stories.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s children Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor made her day a special one with dinner celebrations. From sharing a glimpse of how she is preparing for Neetu’s birthday to midnight celebration to an adorable family picture, Riddhima kept her fans updated. She messaged her mom, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma.”

We miss Rishi Kapoor in these posts today.

May his soul rest in peace!