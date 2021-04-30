Mumbai: It is legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary and on this day, Neetu Kapoor took to social media remembering her late husband. In her post, Neetu talked about how ‘all of last year has been of grief and sadness’ and that how the family misses Rishi Kapoor each day. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary: Simi Garewal Says 'Neetu Wept on Phone, The Next Day he Died'

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram sharing a black and white throwback picture. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a saree and jewellery as Rishi is probably telling her something. Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote, ”All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wisecracks: his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on …#rishikapoor.” The comment section of Neetu’s post is filled with fans remembering Rishi and dropping heart emojis. Also Read - Randhir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor’s First Death Anniversary: Lost Both My Darling Brothers in 10 Months

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to social media remembering her late father. She shared a collage of two old photos of herself with her dad Rishi Kapoor. While in the first picture, a young Rishi is seen with a toddler Riddhima, the second picture features grown-up Riddhima posing with her dear daddy. Riddhima also used She writer Dorothy Mae Cavendish’s quote and wrote, “If only I could hear you call me mushk once more… ‘Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.- Dorothy Mae Cavendish. I love you always (sic).”

Rishi Kapoor died of cancer on April 30, 2020.