Neeyat Teaser: Vidya Balan’s Epic Theatrical Comeback in Hitchcockian Murder-Mystery, Watch
Neeyat Teaser: Vidya Balan is making her epic theatrical comeback in a Hitchcockian murder-mystery. Watch
Neeyat Teaser: Indian cinema is currently going through a paradigm shift these days. The box office success and debacle of some unconventional and mainstream films respectively has created a debate about the future of storytelling and artists. Digital streaming platforms have also played a crucial role in offering long-form entertainment to the audiences with unique characters inspired from real events. Vidya Balan, known for her versatility and experimental choices is once again back in action with her upcoming mystery-thriller Neeyat. The actress plays a detective in the movie, and this will be her first theatrical release after four years.
CHECK OUT NEEYAT’S VIRAL TEASER:
A world of mysteries and motives will be revealed.
Stay tuned…#Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres@vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies@RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1 @shahanagoswami #AmritaPuri @Dipannitasharma #NikiWalia… pic.twitter.com/rp458liyR6
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
VIDYA BALAN RETURNS AS DETECTIVE MIRA RAO IN NEEYAT
The makers recently gave a sneak peek into the world of murder-mystery in Neeyat. Apart from the intriguing teaser, 11 posters of the movie’s primary characters were also unveiled ahead of the trailer launch on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Vidya Balan is shown playing detective Mira Rao. Her ten other suspects were also disclosed in the posters released today. Neyeat teaser gives the audiences a preview into the enigmatic world of suspects and crime. Anu Menon, who directed Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi, known as human computer has reunited with the actress for the whodunnit. Menon is also known for directing multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series Killing Eve. Neeyat narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates a mysterious murder at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.
CHECK OUT THE VIRAL POSTERS OF NEEYAT:
Vidya Balan is Mira Rao.
The not-so-classic detective in a classic murder-mystery!
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1 @shahanagoswami… pic.twitter.com/7mPyVLDNzp
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Ram Kapoor is Ashish Kapoor aka AK.
The billionaire who knows how to have a good time even when the times are not good!
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres.
@vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @RamKapoor… pic.twitter.com/QmSOy7v40J
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Niki Walia is Zara
Tarot card reader. Faith healer. An enigma to all!
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies #NikiWalia @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1 @shahanagoswami… pic.twitter.com/6nUdFLBmWv
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Rahul Bose is Jimmy Mistry
His heart cuts cheques his bank can’t cash!
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @RahulBose1 @RamKapoor @NeerajKabi1 @shahanagoswami #AmritaPuri… pic.twitter.com/2M2Q1fZ1EY
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Shahana Goswami is Lisa.
The ‘beat’ to the billionaire’s ‘heart’!
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @shahanagoswami @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1 #AmritaPuri… pic.twitter.com/YLBTYzdJFm
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Prajakta Koli is Gigi
An open book…of secrets!
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @iamMostlySane @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1 @shahanagoswami #AmritaPuri… pic.twitter.com/bifXnYq0Q3
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Neeraj Kabi is Sanjay Suri
The doctor with a license to kill.
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @NeerajKabi1 @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @shahanagoswami #AmritaPuri… pic.twitter.com/BEYitakE2A
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Dipannita is Noor Suri
Loyal wife & devoted mother. Unarmed & Dangerous.
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @Dipannitasharma @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1… pic.twitter.com/JFcOFSvz3G
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Amrita Puri is Kay
1 part woman-Friday. 1 part loyalist. All-parts dangerous.
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies #AmritaPuri @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1… pic.twitter.com/bcz9VFhuVF
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Shashank Arora is Ryan Kapoor
Born with a silver spoon, he likes to live on the golden edge.
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @ShashankSArora @RamKapoor @RahulBose1… pic.twitter.com/xQ0gvacmOp
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Danesh Razvi is Tanveer
The event manager dealing with unusual events.
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @DaneshRazvi @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1 @shahanagoswami… pic.twitter.com/TL5cHef2uW
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
The movie has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.
