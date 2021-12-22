Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 audience got to see a reunion on Tuesday where ex-contestants Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia went on a dinner date in Mumbai. But, what caught netizens’ attention was Neha’s revealing bralette! The singer made headlines with her stint in Bigg Boss 15 house and recently she was again in the news for getting trolled for her outfit. Neha kept it stylish as she wore a purple leather bralette and paired it with a darker shade of leather skirt. She completed her stunning look with earrings and carried a clutch. As soon as the pictures were shared on social media, netizens started writing ‘Yeh kya URFI ki badi Behen hai kya‘. Another user wrote, ‘Inki dresses ko kya hua’. There was one more user who said ‘Urfi ko copy kia hai’.Also Read - Urfi Javed’s Designer Gets Trolled After Actor Shares Hot Pics in Leg-Revealing Slit Skirt: ‘Pehnana Kya Chahti Ho’

Neha was compared to Urfi as the ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant wears similar kind of outfits. Urfi also massively gets trolled for her fashion choices. Urfi is also accused of copying Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Also Read - 'Porn Video Kyu Nahi Banati Ho'! Urfi Javed Trolled For Sharing Bold Pics in Extremely Plunging Swimsuit With Deep Cut

Take a look at the pictures here:

Well, what do you think of Neha Bhasin’s look?