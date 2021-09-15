Bigg Boss OTT: Ever since Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna Sehajpal pointed out at his bond with Neha Bhasin when she entered Bigg Boss OTT house, there has been a distance between Neha and Pratik as she too asked to do the same. Pratik’s sister warned him by saying: ‘har chiz ki ek limit hoti hai and yaha koi kisika dost nahi hai’.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty’s Mother Sunanda Praises Raqesh Bapat, Talks About Shilpa Shetty – Watch

However, this close bond between Pratik and Neha made Nishant Bhatt question about their feelings. In the latest episode, Nishant was seen sitting in the garden area with Neha. He asked her what would have she done if she would have met Pratik before her marriage or whenever she was single. To which she said, "Kha jati mai isko." This irked Pratik and he asked what does that mean. Replying to it the former said, "I would have dated him then."

Nishant asked the same question to Pratik to which he ignored first and later on said, "Yes, I would have dated her too."

After Pratik’s sister entered the house, Neha told Pratik to maintain a distance and said, “I’m worried about the consequences of the way we’re living with each other.”

